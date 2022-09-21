Iohannis at United Nations General Assembly: Ruling coalition works, gov't works, too

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are trying to profile themselves on topical issues, sometimes before consulting with the coalition partner, but this does not represent a "catastrophe".

He stressed that both the ruling coalition and the Government are functioning.

"There are two big parties making a coalition. Both parties are trying to profile themselves, it is an absolutely natural thing in politics and then it happens that a politician from one side or the other tries to profile himself on a very topical issue, sometimes before consulting with the coalition partner, but this is not any kind of catastrophe and I know that in the media it is sensational that X said I don't know what about Y, in reality the coalition works, the Government works and you all know that things are fine managed, let's not confuse the political discourse that often only comes to profile a politician and the government that works very well. You see that there are always coalition meetings, problems are discussed and solved. Nota Bene: they agree and solve them," president Iohannis said when asked how he sees the dissensions between PNL and PSD.

President Klaus Iohannis leads the Romanian delegation that participates, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, at the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The president's visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday.AGERPRES