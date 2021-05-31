Iohannis: Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre, an absolutely necessary tool

President Klaus Iohannis told the opening of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC) on Monday that the centre is an absolutely necessary tool, voicing his conviction that it will bring added value in the current geo-political context.

"I am pleased to participate today in the opening of the headquarters of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre, an initiative of Romania, implemented with energy and efficiency. It is an important step in the operationalizstion of the centre and I rely on the same energy and efficiency in the institutional and conceptual construction approaches related to the centre. I am confident that this project, which already enjoys the appreciation and interest of NATO and the EU and our international partners, will bring added value in the current geo-political context. We note daily that challenges and threats, including unconventional ones, to countries and societies that are part of the European and Euro-Atlantic community of values are diversifying and becoming increasingly difficult to combat. It is therefore necessary for our vigilance on all levels to increase. And we therefore need the right concepts and tools for action to respond accordingly. Resilience is such an essential concept, and the centre inaugurated today is undoubtedly such an absolutely necessary tool," said Iohannis.

Also attending the he opening ceremony in Bucharest were Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, and the Vice President of the European Commission for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic, reports agerpres.