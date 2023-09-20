Iohannis says possibility of suing Austria in Schengen case "must be very carefully analyzed"

The possibility of suing Austria, if it again opposes Romania's accession to Schengen, "must be very carefully analyzed", President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"This approach must be very well analyzed and, if a solution is possible on this path, then we will certainly know what this possibility is," the head of state said in a statement to the Romanian press.

President Klaus Iohannis is present at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday that, in the event that Austria votes, at the JHA Council in December, against Romania's accession to Schengen, the decision would be appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), a step in which he wants to have the European institutions as partners.

Ciolacu gave assurances that he would definitely use all the means at his disposal, everything that is related to this subject and everything that is legal to do, because Romania's place is in Schengen.