Irina Begu, qualified for Melbourne Summer Set 2 quarterfinals; Cirstea, defeated in 2nd round

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 (WTA 250) tournament on Thursday, with total prizes of 239,477 US dollars, while Sorana Cirstea stopped in the round of 16, Agerpres reports.

Begu (31 years old, the 62nd in the WTA) defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini (26 years old, the 53rd in the WTA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.Begu is now 2-1 in direct matches with Paolini, whom she defeated in 2019, in the quarterfinals, at Szekesfehervar (ITF), with 7-6 (7), 6-2, and the Italian achieved her only success in the same year, in the round of 16 in Palermo, with 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4).Irina Begu has secured a cheque for 5,800 dollars and 60 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face US player Amanda Anisimova.Anisimova (20 years old, the 78th in the WTA) defeated Sorana Cirstea (31 years old, the 39th in the WTA) 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes.Sorana received a cheque for 3,675 dollars and 30 WTA points.Cirstea, who beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, was defeated by Anisimova in their first duel, in 2019, in the first round at Wimbledon, 6-3, 6-3.Anisimova won her only duel with Begu in 2019 in the third round at Roland Garros, 7-6 (6), 6-4.