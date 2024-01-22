It is important to use all the means at our disposal to continue to support Ukraine, says ForMin Odobescu

Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Monday, before attending the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels, that EU states must use "all means" to help Ukraine in war.

"At this crucial moment it is important to use all the means at our disposal to continue to support Ukraine," said the head of Romanian diplomacy, agerpres reports.

She said that "Ukraine must remain a priority on the European Union's agenda."

"We must quickly implement very important steps for a predictable support to Ukraine, namely to establish the support fund for Ukraine, to unlock the tranche of the European Peace Facility, to reach a political agreement at next week's European Council meeting on the Ukraine Facility and to have a predictable timetable for the accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," she added.Luminita Odobescu said that "it is important to strengthen the strategic communication of the EU states, to counter Russian narratives and to continue the pressure on Russia.""This is why Romania supports a new package of sanctions against Russia," said the Romanian minister.On the Middle East crisis, she called for the immediate release of hostages. She also said that "the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza worries us all."Thus, Odobescu said that the Peace Plan in the region can only be implemented when the aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians are met, namely "on the one hand, the needs of security, on the other hand, the needs of statehood and sovereignty." The Romanian minister said that, as far as this dossier is concerned, Romania is coordinating with the US and with partners in the region.