It is our responsibility to maintain recognition of importance of military position in society (premier)

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, present on Wednesday at the ceremony held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, stressed the importance of recognizing the role of the military position in society, but also of strengthening the professional corps of the Romanian Army.

The statements were made on the occasion of the events organised by the Ministry of National Defence in the context of the centennial of the laying of the remains of the Unknown Soldier of Romania in the eternal resting place set up in 1923, in Carol I Park.

He said that the unknown servicemen have strengthened the historical developments of the country, the forging of Greater Romania and the liberation from the fascist yoke. Through their sacrifice, Romania is "in the most favourable situation in terms of defence and security in its history", through membership in NATO and the EU and the current system of strategic partnerships.

"Today we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the reinterment of the remains of the unknown soldiers who died in the First World War, remains placed in Carol Park, in the middle of the capital, in sign of living remembrance and pious gratitude to those who lost their lives in the confrontations to defend the country and to forge Greater Romania. The entire country's gratitude is brought here to those who, as a result of the vicissitudes of war, could no longer be identified, given a proper, Christian burial and remembered by their families and by those close to them. May 14 remains, therefore, to be for ever the day of the Romanians' gratitude for the ancestors who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Nicolae Ciuca.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the Centennial of the Unknown Soldier of Romania.