Iulian Teodosiu has secured bronze medal in individual men's sabre event at World Fencing Championships

Romanian sabre fencer Iulian Teodosiu secured the bronze medal in individual men's sabre event, at 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo (Egypt), after qualifying for the semifinals of the competition on Monday.

In the first round of the main draw, Teodosiu, ranked 6th at the Europeans, defeated Canadian Shaul Gordon (15-13), then bested Italian Luca Curatoli (15-14), Olympic vice-champion in Tokyo, and in the quarterfinals overtook South Korean Sanguk Oh (15-14), Olympic champion with the team in Tokyo and world individual champion in 2019.

In the semifinals, Teodosiu, at the best individual performance of his career, will face French Maxime Pianfetti, World no. 25.

Razvan Ursachi, ranked 5th at the European Championships, lost in the first round to Canadian Fares Arfa (13-15) and ranked 28th, Agerpres.ro informs.

George Dragomir and Codrin Cozmuleanu, eliminated before the main draw, took the 66th and 101st places, respectively.

The four Romanian sabre fencers will compete again, on Thursday, on the occasion of the men's sabre team competition.

At the 2019 World Championships in Budapest, Romania won a bronze medal through Bianca Pascu, individual sabre event.

The Romanian delegation lined up 17 athletes (12 girls and 5 boys) in the 2022 World Fencing Championships, aiming to rank 4th to 6th.