Janez Lenarcic: Romania's contribution to European civil protection, one of the most professional

Romania is one of the countries that contributes most generously, quickly and professionally to European civil protection and I welcome its contribution to the European civil protection system, which has been effective in many cases, not least in Ukraine, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday.

I can only praise Romania's contribution to the European civil protection system. It is generous, it is professional. It was effective in many cases, not least in Ukraine. Thus, Romania is one of the countries that contributes most generously, quickly and professionally to European civil protection and I am very, very satisfied. This was seen when we needed logistics centres at the beginning of the Russian invasion. It was clear to us that the needs in Ukraine will be such that we will have to put into practice an unprecedented support system, including logistic centres where we collect the assistance coming from member states and channel it to Ukraine. (...) Romania can be proud of the professionalism, efficiency and generosity of its civil protection personnel, said Lenarcic in his answer to a question addressed by AGERPRES in an interview organized in Brussels by European Newsroom.

Romania's election as the place to host an EU logistics center was motivated in particular by the fact that our country was very quick to provide the necessary facilities, but also for its good location (the logistics centre is located in northeastern Suceava County).

For better coordination of EU assistance to Ukraine, the European Commission has created a network of logistics centres. The first such centre was opened in Poland, followed by Romania and Slovakia.

Commissioner Janez Lenarcic visited Romania on February 24 this year, exactly 12 months after the start of Russia's unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. On that occasion, the EU official handed over to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the final report prepared by the European Commission regarding the peer review of the civil protection and disaster risk management system in Romania.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management also participated in the debate with the theme 'Understanding and communicating existing and future risks: Ensuring evidence-based communication and preventing misinformation', organized by the Department for Emergency Situations.