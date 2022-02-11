Joint training missions of Romanian, US troops at 86th Air Base in Borcea

A detachment of the United States Air Force (USAFE), consisting of about 150 soldiers and eight F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, will carry out, starting on Friday, for about two weeks, joint training missions with troops and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force.

According to the Romanian Air Force, during this period, the US aircraft will also carry out Enhanced Air Police missions, alongside the Romanian aircraft and those of the Italian Air Force, which have been in Romania since December last year, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The main objective of the joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO allies, while the joint air police missions contribute to the development of responsiveness and deterrence. The US aircraft arrived today, February 11, at the 86th Air Base "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita" from Borcea, where there are also, for the February 8-17 interval, another 50 troops and four F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft belonging to the United States Naval Forces deployed in Europe (United States Naval Forces Europe)," the same source also said.