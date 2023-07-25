July 25 in history - Day of Radiolocation

Day of Radiolocation

1864 - Birth of historian and philologist Ioan Bogdan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 1, 1919)

1876 - Birth of poet Mihai Codreanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 23, 1957)

1926 - Birth of composer Theodor Grigoriu (d. 21 May 2014)

1932 - Birth of actor Mihai Vasile Boghita (d. September 28, 1999)

1947 - Birth of engineer Florin Gheorghe Filip, member and vice chairman of the Romanian Academy (2000-2008), Chairman of the Information Science and Technology, general director of the Library of the Romanian Academy

1948 - Birth of tenor Corneliu Murgu, managing director of Romanian National Opera of Timisoara (d. 27 April 2021)

1964 - Death of sculptor Cornel Medrea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 9, 1889)

1979 - Inauguration of the Bucur Obor road and pedestrian passage way in Bucharest

1992 - Romanian athletes at Summer Olympics in Barcelona win 18 medals (4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze), placing on 14th spot in the informal rankings

2005 - President Traian Basescu participates in ceremony for the reception of the Navy's newest ship - the Regina Maria Frigate, second purchased from Great Britain, after Regele Ferdinand

2005 - Stocktaking report of July floods scores 575 localities affected from 34 counties, death toll of 24 persons, 25k households damaged, the value of the damages reaching 23,942 billion lei, that add to the 17,600 billion lei from the spring floods' damages

2006 - Official visit by Serbian president Boris Tadic

2011 - Romania's epee team wins the only gold medal won by Romania's team participating in the World Military Games in Rio de Janeiro

2015 - Romanian rowers Dumitru Mariuc, Neculai Aniculesei, Danut Viorel Rusu and Alexandru Cosmin Macovei grab the gold medal in the males coxless fours 4- of the World Championships of Plovdiv, Bulgaria

2015 - Romanian rowers win three silver medals at the World Kayak-Canoe Championships for juniors and youth in Portugal.AGERPRES