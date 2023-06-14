June 14 in history

1818 - Birth of writer, poet and politician Vasile Alecsandri, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. August 22, 1890)

1848 - Merger of revolutionary governments formed in Islaz (June 9) and Bucharest (June 11) with Metropolitan Neofit as President of the Provisional Government

1848 - Bucharest revolutionary government decrees the establishment of the national flag, in three colours: blue, yellow and red, with the motto Justice- Brotherhood on it

1877 - Romanian artillery batteries placed at Islaz, Corabia, Bechet, Calafat perform intense, ceaseless bombardment over the Turkish positions thus hindering the Ottoman troops to get to Nikopol area. As many as 150 pontoons and 60 rafts are laid down on the Olt River, safely, towards the Zimnicea - Svishtov sector, the area where the Russian troops make it to cross and form a strong bridgehead on the right bank of the river

1920 - Birth of composer and conductor Mihai Brediceanu (d. March 4, 2005)

1936 - Birth of actor Cornel Coman (d. 16 January 1981)

1941 - Birth of mathematician Viorel Barbu, Romanian Academy member (d. April 21, 1993)

1941 - Birth of composer, piano player Vasile Vasilache (d. 1991)

2000 - Second ministerial-level reunion of the Intergovernmental Conference for Romania's accession to the European Union takes place in Luxembourg

2006 - European Parliament adopts with a wide margin of votes a resolution for the support of the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the European Union on January 1, 2007

2012 - Death of composer Dumitru Capoianu (b. 19 October 1929)

2021 - President Klaus Iohannis attends the NATO Summit in Brussels, at the end of which he stresses that the decisions made during the meeting are in line with Romania's security interests.AGERPRES