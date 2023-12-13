JusMin Gorghiu reiterates Romania's firm commitment to fight against corruption at Conference of the States Parties

Justice minister Alina Gorghiu reiterated Romania's "firm" commitment to the fight against corruption and to the agenda of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on the occasion of her participation in the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), taking place in Atlanta, the US, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

"The Romanian state has taken important steps. We have joined the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, we are part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery. Whistleblowers are at the forefront of the fight against corruption. Thus, we now have a legal framework that gives whistleblowers more protection," said Gorghiu.

"We also support the fight against corruption at European level. Just this year, in July, the Ministry of Justice finalised the competition to select the last three European prosecutors delegated to Romania. Thus, we have a total of 20 prosecutors supporting the work of the European Public Prosecutor's Office and we support the fight against the fraudulent use of European funds," Gorghiu said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Romania hosted the event "UNCAC 20: Romania's lessons learned and good practices", where the Romanian system for preventing and fighting corruption was presented. Representatives of the Prosecutor's Office with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets, the National Integrity Agency and a representative from France and the United States of America participated as speakers.

Minister Gorghiu had bilateral meetings with the Italian minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, the Moldovan minister of Justice, Veronica Mihailov-Moraru, the GRECO president, Marin Mrcela, the Bulgarian deputy Justice minister, Georgi Nikolov, with the Portuguese counterpart Catarina Sarmento e Castro, with the Nigerian minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, with the Ukrainian counterpart Denys Maliuska and with the president of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, Richard Nephew.