JusMin Predoiu terms USR's simple motion as ridiculous

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu labeled today in the Lower House plenary the simple motion initiated against him by the Save Romania Union (USR) as "ridiculous".

"Because I am a lawyer by profession, allow me to play defense for the signatories of the motion for a little bit. Basically, because the ridiculous text they tabled for debate proves that this is not their place, they have proven this while at rule in 2021, at all the ministries, it was too early, and this is not their fault - we all know who's really to blame, those who have created them as an artificial political contraption, and I'll stop here. Moreover, out of the 51 signatories, 50 have a second excuse - they were misled by the 51st. I deplore them because the mistakes made by the 51st cost them their place in the government," Predoiu said about the motion titled "Crushing justice under the tank once again".

He accused the signatories of having a Bolshevik mindset, claiming that they "mystify" reality and "ignore the full complexity of the judicial system" as far as the Section for the Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary is concerned.

In Predoiu's opinion, the USR motion also contains another "damaging" thesis - that of division. "They talk about honest magistrates, generally suggesting that others are dishonest just because they would not protest against one law or another. There is also talk about good associations, implicitly alluding that the rest are not good," the JusMin mentioned.

According to him, the signatories of the motion do not understand how the judiciary works and there is not even one "real law expert" among them.

Predoiu announced that the Justice package and the Criminal Codes will be adopted this year.