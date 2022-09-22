JustMin Predoiu: Citizens expect professionalism, seriousness, integrity and public decency from prosecutors

Citizens expect professionalism, seriousness, integrity and public decency from prosecutors, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday, at the Public Ministry's 2021 stocktaking report.

"I believe that this is what everyone expects from us and I think that it is the most important thing, self-assessment is beyond any parameter and assessment, in the mirror in which we look at ourselves every evening or morning, telling ourselves if we were able to do everything that needed to be done in a given context," Predoiu said.

Regarding the amendment drafts of the justice laws, he mentioned that the Ministry didn't notify the Executive until the solutions of the draft were also "embraced" by the Public Ministry, in general, through its representatives.

"These days, Parliament is debating the justice draft laws. (...) Despite the intention processes that were made to the ministry when this demarche was initiated, we never closed the dialogue with the Public Ministry, with the management of the prosecutor's offices, including the relevant prosecutor's offices. We didn't go to notifying the Government until making sure that, at least in the initial proposals, but I say we passed this margin of the essential proposals, the solutions in the draft were embraced by the Public Ministry, in general, through its representatives, without claiming that these solutions satisfy each of you. It's hard to develop this type of draft, I don't think it's possible, but when we drew up these drafts, we aimed and, I believe we reached our goals, to ensure the prosecutor's independence, to ensure the framework to continue the fight against corruption and against organised crime, to ensure the premises for an act of justice which has quality and efficiency, in general, to bring more coherence to the Public Ministry, more responsibility for the leadership of the Public Ministry, because additional tasks also mean additional responsibility, and why not, more discipline, procedural rigor, respect for guarantees and human rights must be - and I know it is - for the management of the Public Ministry, the prosecutor's offices and - I hope - for each prosecutor, a condition of functioning, of exercising the profession," Predoiu stated. AGERPRES