Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PM

UDMR Chair Kelemen Hunor says a governing coalition cannot be achieved without compromise and "it will be no problem for USR to find a solution to continue alongside with the PNL", and if the restoration of the old coalition will not be possible, "there is nothing left" but the option with PSD, which "will demand the position of prime minister".

"If the colleagues from PNL changed the decision in their National Bureau and said yes, they are open after the previous decision, then USR must make a concession, a compromise. Without compromise it is not possible. Therefore, I believe that the moment everyone renounces a little bit of arrogance, anger, personal pride, then you can go ahead and there is room for compromise. A perfect coalition cannot exist. (...) It will be no problem for the USR to find a solution to move forward with the PNL," Kelemen told Antena 3 on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

He reiterated that the UDMR's first option is to rebuild the coalition with PNL and USR."For us, the first option is to rebuild, to revive the coalition in December. If it doesn't work, you have to find a governing formula and then there is nothing left but to try with PSD, but this means that PSD will ask for the position of prime minister (...) because it has more mandates than PNL and UDMR have together", added the Union's leader.