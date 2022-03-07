Largest jackpot in Joker lottery game, 33.2 million RON, won in Bucharest

The largest jackpot in the history of the Joker lottery game, worth 33.2 million RON (1 EUR = 4.9491 RON), was won on Sunday, March 6, in Bucharest, with a ticket worth 18.50 lei, informs the Romanian Lottery in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"At today's main Joker draw, March 6, 2022, the largest jackpot in the history of this lottery game was won, amounting to 33,201,347.96 RON (over 6.70 million euros). The lucky ticket was sold at an agency in Bucharest, District 5, and was completed with two simple variants at Joker and one variant at Noroc Plus, its price being 18.50 lei," informs the Romanian Lottery press release.

The last time the category I prize at the Joker was won on October 27, 2019 and was worth RON 17,763,419.58 RON.