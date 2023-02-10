Law enforcement officers, volunteers, Japanese included, on the streets at Timisoara European Capital of Culture's opening

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers will be on the streets between February 17 and 19, when the official opening of the Timisoara European Capital of Culture ECC 2023 programme takes place, including a team of volunteers from Japan, which was also present at the opening of ECC Sibiu 2007.

The organizers announced on Friday, in a press conference, that more than 16,000 people are expected daily in Timisoara for the events organized on the occasion of the opening of ECC 2023.

The chief inspector with the Timis County Gendarmerie Inspectorate (IJJ), colonel Nicolae Slev, said that around 150 gendarmes will ensure public order and safety measures at next week's event.

"In support we also have troops from the Timisoara Gendarmerie Mobile Group, and the mission is carried out in an integrated system with the other forces. We are talking about the National Police, the Local Police, those from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) on their side and the Anti-Terrorist Brigade from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), which was present at the cooperation meeting and who will also be present at our event, to ensure public order. I don't think there are any risks, but preventive measures are very important and we will take them, including with our special and anti-terrorist action structure with the specific equipment, which will be present on the ground in several areas, vulnerable points: in Victoriei Square/Operei Square on the inflow and outflow area towards the Union Square. We will not leave anything to chance," said colonel Nicolae Slev, in the press conference organized by Timisoara 2023 Association.

"Also, we will draw up a plan of action on our side, each of us will know exactly what to do. Let's hope that everything will work, and we are preparing for this. We will have a command point nearby, on the floor of a building, to be able to supervise the whole square from there, to have an overview, to have a very good connection with the organizer of the event, with the City Hall of the Municipality of Timisoara, with whom we are in constant dialogue, because we also expect a number of high-ranking dignitaries who will participate in these events. If any high-ranking dignitary will participate, the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, or of another country, of course, the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) will organize the activities in the nearby area and they will lead and coordinate this activity. But this it does not mean that we will not be in the public space," mentioned colonel Nicolae Slev.

The head of the Timis County Gendarmerie stated that the presence of law enforcement in the street, at the events of ECC 2023, will not leave the specific common missions of the Gendarmerie uncovered.

"Our inspectorate guards 40 objectives in the county, we also ensure an integrated system with the National Police for maintaining public order through mixed patrols; we do not put a halt to any of these missions," Nicolae Slev pointed out.

At the opening of TM ECC 2023, 200 volunteers will also contribute, including from Japan, and ISU Timis will also organize a mobile hospital in the Marasti Square, to be able to intervene promptly, in case of need.AGERPRES