Less than half of Romanian employees expect to receive an Easter bonus (survey)

Less than half of Romanian employees (45 percent) expect to receive an Easter bonus; the share of the hopefuls for an extra pay is 10 percent less than last year, and of these 58 percent expect this amount to be somewhere between 100 and 200 RON, although over 77 percent of the respondents would need more than 500 RON, found a survey carried out by online recruitment platform BestJobs.

"The Easter holidays put financial pressure on the budget of Romanian employees, who declare that the holiday bonus would be of real help (47 percent) or really essential (29 percent) for their Easter buys. However, only 45 percent of employees hope to receive an extra pay on the occasion of Easter, 10 percent less than last year. (...) 26 percent of the optimistic respondents estimate that they will receive between 200 and 400 RON, and 16 percent hope for a bonus higher than 400 RON," the survey shows.

Starting this year, employers can offer up to 300 RON as extra-wage benefits on the occasion of Easter, without being taxed. This year too the cash bonus is the preferred form of extra compensation for half of the respondents to the survey, while 21 percent would rather have vouchers or tickets, and 15 percent lean towards the classic basket with specific seasonal products. 13 percent would be happy to get additional days off and only 3 percent would choose a themed party organized by the employer.

Asked what they would ideally like for this occasion, in addition to the traditional options they are used to, 35 percent of the surveyed mentioned health care benefits such as sessions at the gym, nutritionist or psychologist, while 4 percent said they would have company shares.

83 percent of respondents to the BestJobs survey said the bulk of their spending will go for the Easter specific meal, while 8 percent will earmark most of their budget for gifts.

The survey was conducted in April on a sample of 928 Romanian internet users.

