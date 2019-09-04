Liberals conduct negotiations regarding censure motion with greater part of possible partners

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Wednesday, that he already had negotiations with the Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the minorities' group regarding the topic of the censure motion, mentioning that the pace of discussions is "alert", and the moment of its submission depends on the answers received.

"We have established a calendar for negotiations. Today is Wednesday, we have conducted negotiations with the greater part of the possible partners and in the near future we will have negotiations with the other two formations that we did not discuss with up to now (PRO Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ALDE - e.n.). Thus, the pace of discussions is alert. Surely, the moment of submission for the censure motion depends on the answers we will receive from all possible contributors to this motion," said Orban, in Parliament."The main political objective of the National Liberal Party in this parliamentary session is stopping the PSD [Social Democrat Party] government through a censure motion. In agreement with the decision of the National Political Bureau we have set a calendar for negotiations with all parliamentary political formations and the parliamentary groups other than PSD, a calendar we will put into practice," Orban said.Orban's statements come after UDMR chair, Kelemen Hunor, stated that the Union will support a censure motion, but also said that a delay in submitting it could determine a reorientation of the for and against forces in Parliament.

AGERPRES