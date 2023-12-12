M Ciolacu, Kazakh Deputy PM Nurtleu discuss cooperation in Europe interconnection with Caspian Sea area

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Tuesday Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, in which context the Romanian PM stressed that the excellent dynamics of the relations between the two countries brings forth potential for bilateral cooperation in interconnecting Europe with the Caspian Sea area.

According to a Government press release, the Romanian PM welcomed the upward trajectory of political dialogue and bilateral cooperation, pointing out that Kazakhstan is Romania's largest economic partner in Central Asia.

"An important topic discussed during the meeting was cooperation in the area of energy, with both sides agreeing to encourage the development of cooperation in order to enhance security of supply for EU member states, but also for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine," the press release reads.

In this regard, the Ciolacu stressed the importance of Kazakhstan's involvement in strengthening the international transport route connecting the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.

"The excellent dynamics of bilateral cooperation brings forth the necessary potential for projects through which Romania and Kazakhstan can contribute to the development of connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. If we talk about energy security, the reconfiguration of transport routes and energy supply, including green energy, it is an objective of interest both in the Black Sea area and for the Caspian Sea area, and Romania is ready to take an active role in this direction," Ciolacu said.

The two officials also discussed the regional security situation in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu and Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja.