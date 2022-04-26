MAE on incidents in Transnistria region of R. Moldova: Situation must be approached cautiously and prudently

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs, on Tuesday, that it took notice with concern of the few incidents recently recorded, in still uncertain circumstances, in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova.

"The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry believes that, in the current context, it is necessary to approach the situation with caution and prudence, to clarify its circumstances, as well as to avoid commitment in any eventual provocations. From this perspective, MAE expresses full support for the appeal to calm and responsibility of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, as well as the efforts of the authorities in Chisinau to manage these developments in a responsible, transparent and balanced manner. The attempts at an artificial, unjustified escalation of tensions do not contribute to the maintaining of a predictable and stable climate and are not in the interest of citizens on the two banks of the Nistru [River], especially in the current regional security context," MAE mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, "on a larger scale, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry reaffirms support for the political solving of the Transnistria issue with respect towards the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and without affecting its pro-European orientation." AGERPRES