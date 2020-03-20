MAE repatriates 257 Romanian citizens from Portugal, Spain and Morocco

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed on Thursday that 101 Romanian citizens have been repatriated from Portugal, 114 citizens from Spain (Tenerife) and 42 from Morocco.

According to a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the respective actions are included in the series of joint demarches of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry, carried out to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who are are temporarily abroad and who were affected by the measures implemented by the European states for the management and prevention of the COVID-19 epidemic.The MAE renews the calls made regarding the avoidance of any foreign trips which are not absolutely essential and the recommendation that tourists or Romanian citizens who are temporarily abroad urgently return to the country.Furthermore, the MAE also calls on the Romanian citizens to prove understanding and responsibility, and responsibly assess the opportuneness of currently traveling abroad. Such trips can entail major risks, endangering the citizens' safety and their possibility to return to the country.Moreover, the MAE calls on the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence abroad to strictly observe the recommendations of the authorities in these states and underscores that trips to Romania are not advised. These trips can be affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states and can be an additional factor of spreading the COVID-19 infection, thus, endangering the safety of those back home.