MAE: Romania elected member of the Commission on the Status of Women

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomes Romania's election as member of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the period 2024-2028 in Wednesday's ECOSOC elections at UN headquarters in New York, with Romania winning the election against Russia.

At the UN level, the main global intergovernmental body that exclusively manages the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women is the Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission plays a key role in promoting women's rights, documenting the reality of women's lives around the world and shaping global standards on gender equality and women's empowerment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Over the years, Romania has been particularly active in the CSW session, participating both at the level of relevant minister and of secretary of state of the coordinating agency, as well as at expert level.

"Promoting women's rights, gender equality and combating violence against women and domestic violence is one of Romania's priorities as a member of the UN Human Rights Council," says the Romanian ministry.