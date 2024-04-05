MApN investigates boat recovered from Romanian territorial waters in Capu Midia Training Range

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) has been investigating, since Friday, an unmanned boat found near Tuzla.

MApN informed that the search-and-rescue ship Artemis of the Romanian Life Saving Agency at Sea transported, on Thursday, to the safety zone of the Capu Midia anti-aircraft firing range, a boat recovered from Romanian territorial waters.

The search began the day before for an overturned boat east of Tuzla, which turned out to be a possible unmanned marine vehicle.

Thus, during the day of Friday, MApN, together with specialized structures from the National Defense System, public order and national security, implemented the specific operational procedures for researching the vessel.

Source: Agerpres