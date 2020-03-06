 
     
MARC O'POLO celebrates its ORGANIC LAUNCH PARTY with PEGGY GOU in Stockholm

stockholm

Yesterday, MARC O'POLO celebrated a legendary ORGANIC LAUNCH PARTY in Stockholm with the help of top DJ Peggy Gou and some 300 international guests from the fashion scene.

The event marked the beginning of the brand's spring/summer 2020 campaign and the launch of its MODERN ORGANIC PRODUCTs. The journey to the unusual venue – which was kept secret until the last moment – formed an exciting prelude to the event. Shuttles took the guests to the VR-studio on a remote industrial estate.

Between the towering industrial units, an old steel door opened to admit those on the exclusive guest list: international fashion icons like Caro Daur, Pernille Teisbaek, Sophia Roe, Jan Quammie, Carlijn Jacobs, Imruh Asha, Sasha Panika, Kosta Kara, Rabea Schif and many more rubbed shoulders with hipsters from Stockholm at the unpolished venue. Local DJs and, above all, international DJ Peggy Gou created a laid-back atmosphere with their sets.MEDIAFAX

