Marksman Luca Joldea wins bronze in European Championships 10m junior pistol event

Romanian marksman Luca Joldea won on Tuesday the bronze medal in the junior pistol event of the European 10m Shooting Championships in Gyor, Hungary, told Agerpres.

Joldea (who trains at the CSM Arad sports club with coach Gheorghe Pop), a 2023 silver medalist, amassed a total of 219.8 points in the final, being outscored only by Polish contender Ivan Rakitski - 240.6 points, and German Andreas Koepl - 240.3 points.

The Romanian ended the qualifiers with the best score (578 points), followed by German Andreas Koepl (576 p), and Ukrainian Maksim Himon (575 p).

In the junior pistol team qualifiers, the Romanian team made of Luca Joldea, Levente Bucsias and Constantin Daniel Feraru placed second with 1,700 points, outperformed only by Ukraine (1,706 p). The 10m junior air pistol teams final takes place on Wednesday.