May 19 in history

1839 - Birth of scholar and politician Dimitrie C. Sturdza-Scheianu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 February 1920)

1841 - Birth of Greek-Catholic Metropolitan Bishop Victor Mihaly of Apsa, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 January 1918)

1874 - Romania, Austro-Hungary sign convention on joining their railroads at the Varciorova and Predeal border points

1887 - Birth of sculptor Ion Jalea, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 7 November 1983)

1910 - Birth of painter Ion Tuculescu (d. 27 July 1962)

1919 - Birth of composer Mircea Chiriac (d. 1 December 1994)

1930 - Birth of actor Cornel Vulpe (d. 4 September 2002)

1932 - Romanian parachutist Smaranda Braescu sets the absolute world record for highest parachute jump (6929 meters), in Sacramento, California

1962 - Birth of actor Florin Busuioc

1986 - Birth of actress Diana Cavallioti

1997 - Promulgation of Law on banks' privatisation

1997 - Supreme Court of Justice rehabilitates 21 intellectuals, among whom Constantin Noica, Alexandru Paleologu, Nicu Steinhardt, Vladimir Streinu, who had been accused of the crime against social order and crime of fatherland betrayal, and on 1 March 1960, sentenced to jail time ranging from 25 years of hard labour to 7 years of correctional imprisonment, with total confiscation of property

2005 - PSD becomes member of Party of European Socialists following a decision made by the PES presidency in Paris

2007 - A first referendum on dismissal of suspended president Traian Basescu takes place

2017 - A 4.7 degree magnitude earthquake occurs in Vrancea County at 23:02, at 120.6 km in-depth.AGERPRES