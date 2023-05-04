 
     
May 4 in history

National Heart Day

National day of the sport with the oval ball

1646 - Iasi sees the print of the first law code in Romanian and one of the first law codes printed in a national language in Europe: "Carte romaneasca de invatatura de la pravilele imparatesti si de la alte giudete" (Romanian book of teaching from the emperor's law body and from other rulings)

1848 - Meeting of Romanians from Caras County, in Lugoj, claiming national rights and the autonomy of the Romanian Orthodox Church of Banat and Crisana (4 - 5 May)

1856 - Birth of Theodor Dimitrie Sperantia, writer and folklorist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 9 March 1929)

1875 - Birth of sociologist Dumitru Draghicescu (d. 14 September 1945)

1891 - Death of politician Ion C. Bratianu, leader of the 1848 Wallachian Revolution; founder of the National Liberal Party, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 2 June 1821)

1903 - Death of chemist Oscar Alfons Saligny, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 3 April 1853)

1922 - Birth of prose writer Vlad Musatescu (d. 4 March 1999)

1924 - Romania participates in the 8th edition of the Olympic Games in Paris; Olympic debut of the Romanian rugby representative, which wins the bronze medal

1925 - Birth of Paul H. Stahl, sociologist and ethnologist, honorary member from abroad of the Romanian Academy (d. 16 September 2008)

1940 - Birth of Romanian folklorist and writer of Ukraine Grigore Constantin Bostan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2004)

1943 - Birth of musicologist Daniela Caraman-Fotea (d April 20, 2020)

1948 - Arrest of independent Social Democratic Party leaders along with chairman Constantin Titel Petrescu

1950 - Birth of general Anghel Iordanescu, national football team coach; Social-Democrat senator

1955 - Death of composer and conductor George Enescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy; chairman of the Literature Section of the Romanian Academy (b. 7/19 August 1881)

1955 - Birth of Mircea Tiberian, jazz composer and singer, pianist

1955 - Birth of pop music singer Mihaela Runceanu (d. 1 November 1989)

1959 - Birth of sculptor Darie Dup

1980 - Death of doctor and physiologist Vasile Rascanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 22 July 1885)

2004 - Mioritic Shepherd Dog and Carpathian Shepherd Dog breeds receive in Brasov the World Canine Organisation's official certification

2018 - Death of anti-communist dissident Doinea Cornea, a founding member of the Group for Social Dialogue, Civic Alliance and the Memoria Cultural Foundation (b. 30 May 1929).AGERPRES

