 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

May 6 in history

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1600 - Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave) (1593-1601) becomes "ruler of Wallachia and Transylvania and all the country of Moldova," achieving the first union of the three Romanian principalities

1639 - End of construction of Three Hierarchs Church of Iasi, under Vasile Lupu, ruler of Moldova (1634-1653)

1849 - Hungarian troops headed by Major Hatvani are decisively defeated by Avram Iancu's revolutionary army between Rosia and Abrud

1872 - Establishment of the Romanian Diplomatic Agency in Berlin. First appointed was Theodor Rosetti, who presents the letters of credence to the German Under Secretary of State in September 1872

1888 - Victor Babes made first rabies vaccinations in Bucharest

1899 - Romania participates in the first Peace Conference in The Hague. The Convention for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes is signed during this international forum

1908 - Birth of Ion Vlasiu, sculptor, painter and writer (d. 18 December 1997)

1928 - A grand assembly took place in Alba Iulia, convened by the National Peasant Party, in order to make the Liberal government resign

1938 - Death of poet Octavian Goga, member and vice president of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 April 1881)

1941 - Birth of poet Paul Tutungiu

1943 - Birth of literary critic Laurentiu Ulici, president of the Writers' Union of Romania (d. 16 November 2000)

1946 - Trial of Ion Antonescu and his main collaborators takes place in Bucharest. Ion and Mihai Antonescu are sentenced to death and executed on 1 June 1946

1961 - Death of Lucian Blaga, poet, playwright and philosopher, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9 May 1895)

1984 - Bucharest Sports Palace hosts a retirement gala of gymnast Nadia Comaneci. The great gymnast is awarded the Olympic Order, presented by International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch

1990 - During events occasioned by opening the borders with the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic, the first "flower bridge" over the Prut River is made

1991 - Death of film director Virgil Calotescu (b. 16 January 1928)

1994 - Death of Mose David Rosen (Moses Rosen), former head of the Romanian Jewry, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 July 1912)

1995 - The President of Romania, Ion Iliescu, participated in the ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which took place successively, in London (May 6-7), Paris (May 8) and Moscow (May 9)

2010 - President Traian Basescu welcomes NATO Sec Gen Anders Fogh Rasmussen, on an official visit to Romania. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.