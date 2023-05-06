May 6 in history

1600 - Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave) (1593-1601) becomes "ruler of Wallachia and Transylvania and all the country of Moldova," achieving the first union of the three Romanian principalities

1639 - End of construction of Three Hierarchs Church of Iasi, under Vasile Lupu, ruler of Moldova (1634-1653)

1849 - Hungarian troops headed by Major Hatvani are decisively defeated by Avram Iancu's revolutionary army between Rosia and Abrud

1872 - Establishment of the Romanian Diplomatic Agency in Berlin. First appointed was Theodor Rosetti, who presents the letters of credence to the German Under Secretary of State in September 1872

1888 - Victor Babes made first rabies vaccinations in Bucharest

1899 - Romania participates in the first Peace Conference in The Hague. The Convention for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes is signed during this international forum

1908 - Birth of Ion Vlasiu, sculptor, painter and writer (d. 18 December 1997)

1928 - A grand assembly took place in Alba Iulia, convened by the National Peasant Party, in order to make the Liberal government resign

1938 - Death of poet Octavian Goga, member and vice president of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 April 1881)

1941 - Birth of poet Paul Tutungiu

1943 - Birth of literary critic Laurentiu Ulici, president of the Writers' Union of Romania (d. 16 November 2000)

1946 - Trial of Ion Antonescu and his main collaborators takes place in Bucharest. Ion and Mihai Antonescu are sentenced to death and executed on 1 June 1946

1961 - Death of Lucian Blaga, poet, playwright and philosopher, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9 May 1895)

1984 - Bucharest Sports Palace hosts a retirement gala of gymnast Nadia Comaneci. The great gymnast is awarded the Olympic Order, presented by International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch

1990 - During events occasioned by opening the borders with the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic, the first "flower bridge" over the Prut River is made

1991 - Death of film director Virgil Calotescu (b. 16 January 1928)

1994 - Death of Mose David Rosen (Moses Rosen), former head of the Romanian Jewry, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 July 1912)

1995 - The President of Romania, Ion Iliescu, participated in the ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which took place successively, in London (May 6-7), Paris (May 8) and Moscow (May 9)

2010 - President Traian Basescu welcomes NATO Sec Gen Anders Fogh Rasmussen, on an official visit to Romania. AGERPRES