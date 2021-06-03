Mayor Nicusor Dan: I'm afraid to ride my bike in Bucharest

General mayor of Bucharest Nicusor Dan said on Thursday that he is afraid to ride a bicycle in Bucharest because of the cars in traffic, agerpres reports.

"I am afraid to ride a bike in Bucharest. I have to cross paths with cars," he said after a debate on sustainable transport in Romania, organized by the Green Revolution Association, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

He came to the event by bicycle, together with the Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna. President Klaus Iohannis, who came and left by bicycle, also took part in the debate.Asked if the head of state is in danger on his way to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Nicusor Dan replied: "No, he will go there on set up cycling paths".In fact, when leaving the event, the president spoke about the importance of wearing a safety helmet when cycling. "We didn't talk about this [at the debate - ed.n.], but it matters, in a positive sense," Iohannis said as he put on his helmet.