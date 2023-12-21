Metropolitan Teofan of Moldavia and Bucovina: Lord's Birth brings joy to the soul every time

The Birth of the Lord brings joy to the soul every time, says His Eminence Metropolitan Teofan of Moldavia and Bucovina, in his Pastoral Letter for Christmas, mentioning that this great feast is a holy joy that inundates, in one form or another, the entire being.

The High Hierarch says that "by the very act of creation, God has called man to become a partaker of the divine life, that is, to have an everlasting life, in a permanent dialogue of love with his Creator, agerpres reports.

He affirms, however, that the feast of the Nativity of the Lord is the source of our joy because "the good news that the Saviour Jesus Christ offers to every man who believes in Him and strives to live according to His will the opportunity to become a child of God. This is the core of Christian preaching, from the time of the Holy Apostles until today: through Christ death has been conquered, and we humans have a way to become like God, to become children of God".

Metropolitan Teofan also showed that true Christian life is lived in the Church, in union and communion with all those who have believed and believe in God.