Migrants spotted by drone in the field, before crossing the border into Hungary

Several migrants were detected by the Arad border policemen with the help of a drone and thermal imaging cameras, in the night from Thursday to Friday, being caught before crossing the border into Hungary.

The group consisted of ten migrants who were walking in the field through the area of the border town of Turnu. They are citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who entered Romania legally and intended to fraudulently arrive in a Western European state, reported the Arad Border Police.

Also, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, while checking two trucks driven by a Bulgarian and a Romanian, transporting furniture and pellets to Hungary and Austria, seven migrants from Egypt and Ethiopia were caught hiding in trailers.

Also at Nadlac II, a woman was caught trying to slip through the checkpoints, "with the intention of evading border control". During the investigations, it was established that she is a Turkish citizen.

The 18 migrants are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border, and the two drivers, for migrant trafficking.