Minister Budai: Romania could eliminate ceiling of 9.4 of GDP for pensions after reform.

Romania could eliminate the ceiling of 9.4pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for pensions, "following a correct reform of pensions," the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Marius Budai, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

He made the comment at the end of his visit this week to Brussels, where he held negotiations with the European Commissioner for Labour and with the specialists of the European Commission, told Agerpres.

"I had, for two days, discussions with the Commissioner for Labour and with the expert from the European Commission, during which we established the direction for special pensions. We still have some aspects to improve in the Chamber of Deputies. They appreciated the good direction of the law and then we negotiated the 9.4 percent of GDP, which will be fully removed after a correct reform of pensions in the public sector," said Budai.

He added that the EC agreement comes with the "promise" of Bucharest not to make legislative changes in the pension system until these changes meet the agreement of Brussels.