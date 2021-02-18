Minister Cimpeanu discusses with representatives of education trade unions about salaries, vaccination, system reform

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu on Wednesday discussed with the representatives of the trade unions in the field, during a meeting organized at the Government by Prime Minister Florin Citu, about the salaries of the education staff, the need to urgently vaccinate the education staff and the measures meant to reform the education system through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, according to AGERPRES.

"The Government representatives underscored that funding and reform of the education system is a priority and all measures to be taken are in line with the common interest in solving chronic problems in the education system. The Prime Minister showed he is ready for a constructive dialogue in order to identify the best solutions adjusted to the existing realities, in response to the multiple problems existing in the education system," showed a press release of the Ministry of Education.

Among the conclusions of the discussions are: understanding the importance of a motivating salary in the education system, including through differentiation based on performance criteria, as well as through other salary rights (bonuses or vouchers); the need to speed up the vaccination process of the educational staff; the percentage of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan allocated to education will certainly be higher than 3pct, according to the needs and importance of education reform.