Minister Tilvar meets UN Deputy Secretary General: Romania - a constant contribution to peacekeeping efforts

Romania constantly and consistently contributes to the efforts of the United Nations Organization to maintain peace, the Minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, said on Wednesday, on the occasion of his meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary General for peacekeeping operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix.

In this context, the two senior officials addressed the security situation in the Central African Republic, Minister Tilvar reinforcing the importance of multinational efforts in support of peace and stability, in the context of a security environment marked by multiple challenges, MApN reports.

The Romanian Minister of Defence highlighted the need to continue the efforts to implement the common EU-Africa vision, a partnership that has security and long-term sustainable economic development in the foreground, key aspects for the prosperity of citizens. "Romania will continue to support the democratic aspirations of these states, through concrete steps at the bilateral level, respectively within the UN and the EU," he pointed out.

During the meeting, the security situation in the Black Sea region, caused by the war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, was also discussed. The synergistic efforts of Romania and the UN in managing a very large number of refugees and facilitating the transport of grain to global markets were presented.

The Romanian official also expressed Romania's interest in the security of the Republic of Moldova and the Western Balkans. AGERPRES