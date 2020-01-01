 
     
Home Affairs' staff intervene in over 3,400 events on New Year's Eve

The staff of the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) intervened in 3,475 events on the New Year's Eve, a release by the ministry sent to AGERPRES informs.

Out of the above-mentioned number, 1,300 events were emergency situations or need of a medical aid by the SMURD (Emergency Mobile Resuscitation and Extrication Service) teams, while 2,175 citizens required the police or the gendarmerie intervention.

In the past 24 hrs., the gendarmes and the border police were called to solve 888 alleged crimes, with 319 perpetrators being caught red-handed. In addition, 15 nationally or internationally wanted fugitives were apprehended.

As many as 3,173 legal sanctions worth 1,367,651 RON were given and assets worth 270,267 RON were seized.

The police suspended 228 driving licenses and 37 registration certificates.

