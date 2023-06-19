Ministry of Justice announces launch of selection procedure for three positions of European delegated prosecutor in Romania

The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday the start of the selection procedure for candidates for three more positions of European delegated prosecutor in Romania.

Following the selection procedures carried out so far, the Ministry of Justice has selected 17 candidates, and on Monday it launched a new procedure, at the end of which it aims to submit three more candidacies to the European Chief Prosecutor, which will follow the specific procedures in within the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in order to be appointed.

According to the announcement, a person who fulfills the following cumulative conditions can be nominated as a candidate for the position of European delegated prosecutor in Romania: he/she is a Romanian citizen, domiciled in Romania; is a prosecutor with at least 12 years of experience as a prosecutor, conditions that must be met by the time of submitting the registration file and proven with certificates; has relevant practical experience in the Romanian judicial system, especially in the field of criminal prosecution of crimes against the financial interests of the European Union or crimes in the fiscal or customs field; satisfactorily knows English, the working language for EPPO's operational and administrative activities.

Interested persons can submit their application, in electronic format, to the email address selection.ped@just.ro until June 30, 12:00.

The interview will take place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and will be broadcast live, audio-video, on the website of the Ministry of Justice. The interview will take place in Romanian, but questions will also be asked in English, to which the candidates will have to answer in English.

The date of starting the activity as a European delegated prosecutor in Romania will be the one established as a result of the specific procedures within the EPPO. AGERPRES