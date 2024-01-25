Subscription modal logo Premium

Miriam Bulgaru eases into Porto ITF tournament round of 16

Romanian tennis player Miriam Bulgaru qualified for the round of 16 of the ITF 75,000 USD tournament in Porto, after beating the Portuguese Ana Filipa Santos 6-0 6-0.

Bulgaru (25 years old, 191 WTA) won in just 48 minutes against a 27-year-old opponent.

In the round of 16, the Bulgarian will face the Slovenian Veronika Erjavec (24 years old, 192 WTA), whom she defeated in both previous encounters, in 2022, in the round of 16 in Brasov, central Romania, 6-2 4-6 10-2 , and in 2023, in Makarska, in the quarters, with 6-2 4-6 7-5.

On Wednesday as well, Miriam Bulgaru also performed in doubles, together with Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova, but the two were defeated in the first round by the couple Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia)/Noma Noha Akugue (Germany), with 3-6 7-5 11 -9.

