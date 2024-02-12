Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa qualify for doubles round of 16 in Doha WTA 1,000

Monica Niculescu

Romanian-Spanish pair Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa qualified for the doubles round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 tennis tournament in Doha (Qatar), with total prize money of USD 3,211,715, on Sunday evening, after defeating Russian pair Veronika Kudermetova/Alexandra Panova, 6-2, 7-5.

Niculescu and her partner born in Chisinau claimed victory after an hour and 21 minutes.

The two secured a USD 13,650 cheque and 120 WTA doubles points.

In the round of 16, Niculescu and Bucsa will face Miyu Kato (Japan)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia), who won the first round 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 against the number eight seed Hao-Ching Chan (Taiwan)/Giuliana Olmos (Mexico).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.