More than 800 people found following alerts from Schengen Information System

The Romanian police and partners from the states of the European free movement area detected, between December 15-21, 858 people, 63 vehicles and 37 documents that were the subject of alerts introduced in the Schengen Information System (SIS), the Romanian Police informs.

Thus, 647 persons who are subject to the SIS alerts were located on the territory of our country, following the additional exchange of information through the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center - General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, agerpres reports.

The Romanian police officers implemented 18 European arrest warrants, detected 82 persons flagged by the member states as having the refusal of entry or stay in the Schengen territory, 282 persons who were wanted in order to participate in a judicial procedure and nine persons who were reported as missing by the partners in the Schengen states.

At the same time, 211 persons wanted by the Romanian authorities were identified by the foreign partners on their territory, following the exchange of information through the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center - General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.Of these, 32 were pursued by the Romanian Police, based on European arrest warrants, 31 were reported by the member states as having the refusal to entry or stay in the Schengen territory, another 23 people were wanted for participating in a judicial procedure, and seven were reported missing by the Romanian authorities.At the same time, the foreign partners discovered on their territory 13 documents and nine vehicles wanted by the Romanian authorities, with a view to making them unavailable or to be used as evidence in criminal proceedings.