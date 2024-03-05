Subscription modal logo Premium

Motion against FinMin, rejected

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
parlament vot camera deputatilor deget

The simple motion entitled "Minister Bolos - the inventor and guardian of the tax on illness must go" was rejected, on Tuesday, in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies.

172 deputies voted "against" the motion, 82 voted "for" and two abstained.

The simple motion against the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, was submitted last week by Save Romania Union (USR) and Forta Dreptei deputies and was debated on Monday.

The initiators of the motion argued that Marcel Bolos must leave the Romanian Government immediately. The deputies of the USR and Forta Dreptei accused the fact that the Minister of Finance, by introducing the taxation of medical leaves, "takes from those suffering" 500,000 euros every day.

