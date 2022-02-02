New Dacia car registrations more than tripled in January (APIA)

A number of 2,765 new Dacia cars were registered in January this year, 202.5% more than the number of 914 new Dacia cars registered in January 2021, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), which cites the data communicated by the Directorate of Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), Agerpres reports.

Renault's new car registrations increased in January 2022 to 625 units (+ 161.5%), from the 239 units registered in January 2021.Also, the registrations of new Hyundai cars also increased in January 2022, to 976 units (+ 47.7%), from the 661 units registered in January 2021.On the 4th place was Toyota, with 570 units registered in January 2022, followed by Ford, with 535 new cars registered, both brands registering decreases of 19.8% and 29.9%, respectively, compared to January 2021.In total, a number of 9,337 new cars were registered in January 2022, an increase of 55.5% compared to the number of 6,004 units registered in January 2021.The total number of new vehicles (cars, commercial vehicles and passenger and special vehicles) registered in January 2022 was 10,899, 42.9% more than in the same month in 2021.Car registrations in January 2022 decreased to 24,342 units (-24.8%) compared to the 32,366 units registered in the first month of last year.As to the registrations of new commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV, Minibus and Bus, as well as special vehicles), 1,562 units were registered in January 2022, decreasing by 3.6% compared to January 2021.In terms of motorcycles (motorcycles, scooters, ATVs), 329 units were registered in January 2022, an increase of 36% compared to the 242 units registered in January 2021.