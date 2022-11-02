New vehicle registrations advance 8.19pct in Romania ten months into 2022

New vehicle registrations in Romania in the first ten months of 2022 reached 105,817 units, up 8.19% y-o-y, according to data with the Driving Licence and Motor Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), cited by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), told Agerpres.

In the category of new vehicles, registrations increased by 9.71% in October, y-o-y, to 10,541 units.

According to the official data, new vehicle registrations in the first ten months of 2022 reached 105,817 units, up 8.19% over 97,870 units one year before.

The ranking of new vehicle brands registered between January and October is led by Dacia, with 30,906 units, followed by Toyota (8,623), Hyundai (8,202), Ford (7,481), Skoda (7,168), Volkswagen (6,817), Renault (6,299), Peugeot (3,056), and Mercedes (2,977).

As regards used vehicles registered for the first time in Romania, their number was standing at 26,390 units in October, down 20.27% from the year before.

In the first ten months of 2022, 268,382 used vehicles were registered for the first time in Romania, down 20.65% from last year's 338,241 units.