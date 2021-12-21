Nicolae Ciuca announces in Brussels setting up of authority to monitor implementation of NRRP

AGERPRES special correspondent, Florin Stefan, reports: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced in Brussels on Tuesday that the government is very close to making a decision on setting up a structure to manage everything that the monitoring, coordination and verification of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) mean and specified that he has received guarantees from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Romania will receive technical assistance from the EU for the absorption of these funds.

"We have received assurances [from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen - ed.n.] that we will receive technical assistance from the EU where we need it to be able to operationalize everything that the mechanisms and managing authorities entail in order to absorb European funds. We also discussed that NRRP is a component, but there are also the other funds from the multi-annual funding at EU level that are available, which must also be a priority for the Romanian government," premier Ciuca told a press conference at the headquarters of the Romanian Permanent Representation to the European Union.

According to the Prime Minister, "we are very close to making a decision so that we can identify at the governmental level the structure that can manage everything that the monitoring, coordination and verification of the way these mechanisms become operational mean." "We cannot afford to miss this chance," said Ciuca, in reference to NRRP, but also to other EU funds.

"We already have 12 billion euros in cohesion funds to be spent in a very short period of time. These are the funds that come on this NRRP axis, plus the European funds from the multiannual financial framework. It is a set of offers that involves an even greater set of measures of involvement and responsibility of each of us to be able to achieve this goal," the Romanian prime minister underlined.