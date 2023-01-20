 
     
Niculescu/Golubic duo qualifies for women's double 3rd round at Australian Open

Australian Open
australian open

Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Swiss Viktorija Golubic qualified on Friday, in Melborne, for the 3rd round of the women's double event within the Australian open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating the paid made up of Hungarian Anna Bondar and Belgian Greet Minnen, with a score of 6-4, 6-1, informează Agerpres.

Niculescu and her partner managed to win after just 64 minutes.

Niculescu and Golubic secured a cheque worth 67,250 AUD and 240 WTA double points, and in the next round, the pair is to face off a valuable couple, either the 4th seeds, Storm Hunter (Australia)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) or the pair made up of Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France), holding four Grand Slam titles in this formula.

