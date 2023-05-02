Occupancy rate of accommodation places in Sinaia was 85%, on May 1 (association)

The degree of occupancy of accommodation places was 85%, in central Sinaia, during the May 1st mini-holiday, and tourists were able to enjoy winter sports in Sinaia, the Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism (APDT) Prahova announced on Tuesday.

"During the extended weekend of the May 1 mini-holiday, the weather was much friendlier compared to the previous weekends, so that tourists could enjoy winter sports in Sinaia. The condition of the slopes in the Alpine hollow is still good, the layer of snow measuring between 30-80 cm. The Varianta, Valcel, Valea Dorului 2, Valea Soarelui 1, Valea Soarelui 2, Laptici 1 and Laptici slopes were prepared and opened. At Sinaia Casino, the World Society Dance Congress was also held this weekend," the press release states, Agerpres informs.According to the source, in Sinaia the occupancy rate of the accommodation places was 85%, accommodation places being also available for belated tourists, who did not take accommodation in time.At the same time, in Azuga and Busteni, tourists could enjoy the fresh air and the trails on the mountain paths."The main attractions in the mountain resorts stormed by tourists were Peles and Pelisor castles from Sinaia, Catancuzino castle from Busteni, Rhein Wineries. Bicycle rides were also the choice of tourists, terraces and restaurants were also stormed by the tourists present in the resorts of Valea Prahovei," the press release states.The representatives of the tourism association specify that the next mini-holiday with extended weekend will be between June 1-5, including Children's Day and Pentecost.