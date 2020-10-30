OCTOBER 30 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Public Relations

Day of patient with burns

1497 - Battle of Cernauti: Stephen the Great defeats last troops of invading Polish armies. The Polish military campaign ends in total disaster

1724 - Erection of Bucharest-based Stavropoleos Church is completed. It is one of the most important architectural monuments of the Phanariotes period

1858 - Birth of Duiliu Zamfirescu, novelist, poet and playwright, member and deputy Chair of the Romanian Academy (d. June 3, 1922)

1863 - Royal decree on the establishment of the 'Superior School of Letters' of Bucharest, a precursor to university

1902 - Birth of veterinarian Ilie T. Popovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 11, 1982)

1921 - Birth of jurist Paul Mircea Cosmovici, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 13, 2006)

1943 - Birth of physicist Horia Scutaru-Ungureanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 22, 2014)

1944 - Birth of composer Marcel Dragomir (d. March 9, 2015)

1954 - Birth of Mihai Maniutiu, theatre director, novelist and essayist

1955 - Death of sociologist, philosopher and aesthetician Dimitrie Gusti, member and Chair (1944-1946) of the Romanian Academy (b. February 13, 1880)

1978 - Death of physicist Constantin C. Iliescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 15, 1892)

1983 - Franciscan monk Ieremia Valahul (Jeremiah the Wallachian) is beatified by Pope John Paul II; he was the first and only Romanian declared among the blessed

1992 - Death of vocalists Doina and Ion Aldea Teodorovici of the Republic of Moldova, in a car accident in the Cosereni commune of the Ialomita County

1994 - First specialized fair of educational book of Romania is organized in Bucharest: Gaudeamus - Educational Book Fair of formative and educative book (October 30 - November 6); starting with 1999 it became international

2008 - First fully digital cinema countrywide is opened in Bucharest - 'The Light' (in the Liberty Center).AGERPRES

2013 - Death of Mira Anca Victoria Marculet Petrescu, architect of the current Parliament Palace, so-called House of the People (b. 20 March 1949)

2015 - Fire bursts on this very evening at the Bucharest Club Colectiv where the "Goodbye To Gravity" band was in a launching concert of their new album. 64 people have died after the fire, in Romania and abroad, in various hospitals

2017 - Death of film director, scenarist Mircea Dragan (b. 3 October 1932).AGERPRES