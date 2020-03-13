Official statistics: Electricity imports up 48 pct this January

Romania imported this January 0.795 TWh of electricity, by 48.6 percent more compared to the same month of the year before, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Friday.

The domestic output amounted to 5.3 TWh, down 2 percent YoY, with the wind power and conventional power output witnessing the steepest decline (20 percent and 5 percent, respectively).

The final electricity consumption amounted to 4.9 TWh, 2.8 percent lower from the year-ago period. There was a 4.2 percent decrease in public lighting consumption, while household consumption increased 2.6 percent.

Electricity exports stood at 0.5 TWh, up 147 percent YoY.

Primary energy resources increased by 2 percent, with the main primary energy resources totaling 3,115 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), and the domestic output was 1,677 million toe, by 32 million toe less compared to the year before.

Electricity resources in the reporting period stood at 6.194 TWh, up 2.5 percent from the same period of 2019.

AGERPRES