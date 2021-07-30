OG 2020: Romania, 4th place in rowing, at Tokyo

Romania ended the rowing competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games with 3 medals, one gold and two silver, thus reaching the 4th place in the nations' ranking, after New Zealand (3 gold, 2 silver), Australia (2 gold, 2 bronze) and The Netherlands (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), according to a press release sent by the Romanian Rowing Federation to AGERPRES.

"The objective of the Romanian Rowing Federation, that of obtaining 2 medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games, was achieved. Romania's performance in rowing is an exceptional one and comes after an edition of the Olympic Games in London (2012) when Romania did not win any medals and after the Olympic Games in Rio (2016), when Romania managed to be rewarded a single medal in rowing, the bronze, with the boat of 8+1 female. Then, Romania ended its Olympic race on the 21st place in the national ranking. Moreso, these are the first medals won in male rowing after almost 3 decades. The quadruple sculls crew brought the first medal for Romania in this event after 29 years, since the Olympic Games in Barcelona. For male double sculls this is the first medal won after the silver in the Olympic Games in Seoul in 1988," according to the said press release.

Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar managed to bring home the Olympic gold for Romania in the pairs rowing after 37 years, when during the Olympic Games of Los Angeles (1984) Elisabeta Lipa and Marioara Popescu stepped on the first place of the podium.

The male quadruple sculls crew, composed of Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari, won the silver.

Romania also achieved the Olympic silver during the male double sculls through Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa.

The general Olympic record of Romanian rowing is 20 gold medals, 12 silver and 9 bronze.