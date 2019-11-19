Ombudsperson to conduct investigation into Timisoara case

Ombudsperson Renate Weber has announced on Tuesday that the institution she is heading will conduct an investigation into the case of Timisoara, where three persons died and several were hospitalised, following the deratization procedures in a block of flats.

Timis Police opened an in rem criminal case for manslaughter in the case of the deratization of a block of flats in Timisoara, following which two children and a woman died and other 28 persons are hospitalised.

The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Timis Court announced on Tuesday that the owner of the firm that conducted the deratization in the block of flats on Mioritei street is also being investigated for trafficking in toxic products or substances, after the prosecutors found that he used an insecticide having aluminum phosphide in its composition.